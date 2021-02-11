Metro screen "turns on" and XXX video is televised

The Metro continues to be talked about. Customers of the Collective Transportation System shared a video recorded at the Instituto del Petróleo station, where a pornographic video is transmitted on one of the television screens installed on the platform.

Whoever recorded the video, in addition to showing the screen with the pornographic scene, then focuses on the station's logo and then records some users with face masks watching the TV. When noticing they are being recorded, they turn to the other side.

The video went viral from the night of February 10.

#Metrópoli Pantallas de la televisión instaladas en el andén del @MetroCDMX transmiten video pornográfico, los hechos se registraron en la estación Instituto del Petróleo de la línea 5

Esto fue lo que el @MetroCDMX respondió a @lasillarota #rb https://t.co/vIgaKVCbvR pic.twitter.com/Gz66dWez92 — La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) February 11, 2021

VANDALISM

La Silla Rota sought an opinion from the STC Metro sources, who did not deny the video's transmission but clarified that the video programming corresponds to the ISATV company. The audiovisual material "is overlapped" without explaining exactly what did they mean.

The company tweeted on its @ISATVMEX account that "a video beyond our programming broadcast on a single Metro screen circulates on networks. We want to announce: that it was an act of vandalism. We have increased physical and cyber-surveillance to take criminal actions. This video is already out of circulation. "

OFF WITH THE WRONG FOOT

This year the Metro started a series of unfortunate incidents: on January 9, its operating brain was burned, on Delicias Street, in the Historical Center, and 6 lines were left out of circulation. Although they have gradually restarted operations, they have done so between technical incidents. Yesterday in Indios Verdes, there was a flash in the interior of the third car, which stopped the operations of Line 3

THE COMPANY WILL BE FINED: METRO

Metro Chief Executive Florencia Serranía announced that this type of content will not be tolerated in the Collective Transport System (STC). A sanction will be carried out.

"I want to mention a tweet that went viral. We spoke with the company that creates the content for Metro. Metro does not manipulate the contents. These contents are made in series, they are set centrally, and all the screens show the programming series, "Serranía explained.

She also mentioned exchanging communications with the company to inform them about the sanction. "We spoke with the company and told them that Metro does not approve or tolerate this type of content; therefore, it will be sanctioned with a revocable temporary permit. In turn, the company made its position known publicly. "

She added that this video is not part of programming projected throughout the Metro. It was only on one screen that the STC asked the company to review its equipment safety.

"We asked them to review the network security so that this does not happen. They have apologized publicly, assumed the sanction from us, and we will do everything so that this is not repeated," said the head of the Metro.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes