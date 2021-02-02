Metro Line 2 will be ready on February 8: STC

It will also facilitate the monitoring of operations through the control center, from the door's opening to the surveillance of the invasion of exclusive wagons for women. (Cuartoscuro)

The director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, reported that Line 2 of the Metro returns to operations on Monday, February 8, after the arson in the control center in Mexico City.

Similarly, he pointed out that as part of the Collective Transport System (STC) modernization, in the reopening of the affected lines, telemetry technology will be implemented that allows preventive maintenance to be carried out on all trains.

It will also facilitate the monitoring of operations through the control center, from the door's opening to the surveillance of the invasion of exclusive wagons for women.

On the other hand, Serranía pointed out that today Metro Line 3 had an opening at 07:00 in the morning because it is a holiday, but next Monday, Line 2 will begin at 05:00 hours because it is a business day.

They will also have the Tetra communication system that guarantees that all communications are recorded to ensure drivers, regulators, and users' safety.

This makes up the "triad" of piloting, telemetry, and communication for better STC performance.

SEMOVI WILL CONTINUE IN SUPPORT UNTIL METRO IS 100%

The head of the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi), Andrés Lajous, pointed out that since the opening of Lines 1 and 3, the influx has decreased on these routes, so there are more trucks for other areas with the more significant influx.

He mentioned that since it is a holiday, operations began at 07:00 hours with 1,010 vehicles.

He also shared that even though Metro Line 3 had its opening today, some people preferred to get on the trucks of the same route. Therefore, spokespersons were deployed to inform that the Hidalgo station is already open.

However, Lajous stated that this area's support network would continue until Metro service is fully restored.

Advances in the CDMX Metro:

- Review of the operation of transformers 2, 3, and 4 that are in the damaged building (Completed to 100%)

- Installation of a central emerging energy control post outside the building (100% completed)

- Rehabilitation of the connection of the transformers to the central control post, in conjunction with CFE (100% completed)

- Entry into operation with security and control systems for Line 1 (100% completed)

- The removal of debris and cleaning has been carried out simultaneously with the other works and as the expert opinions have allowed us (Advance of 47%)

- Reestablishment of Line 3 (Advance to 100%)

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes