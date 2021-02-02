January, the deadliest month for Covid in Edomex

Monday, 6,608 Mexicans woke up hospitalized; of them, 3,554 are in hospitals in the State of Mexico. (Archive)

TOLUCA.- In the State of Mexico, January has been the most lethal month in the pandemic so far, with 24,401 deaths registered. The number can increase to 25 thousand deceased if the figure of 324 deaths in 24 hours is repeated when an average of 13.5 Mexicans died per hour.

According to reports from the Federal Ministry of Health, on January 18, 269 residents died. On January 12, 267 were documented, on January 26, 265, and on January 28, 253 Mexicans lost the battle to the pandemic.

The Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico reported that the five municipalities with a high rate of deaths from the pandemic at the state level accumulated 6,307 deaths until last Sunday. Ecatepec's city occupies first place, where they documented 2,252 deaths, followed by Toluca, which counted 1,556; Naucalpan, 992; Nezahualcóyotl, 815 and Tlalnepantla, 762.

INCREASING NUMBERS OF CONTAGIOUS

Monday, 6,608 Mexicans woke up hospitalized; of them, 3,554 are in hospitals in the State of Mexico. The remaining 3,354 in hospitals in other entities of the Mexican Republic, reported the State Health Secretariat.

The number of infections added up to 191 963, including 494 new cases. According to official reports, the confirmed active epidemiological events reached 9,865, and suspected disease cases were 25,509.

For two more weeks, the State of Mexico, with its almost 18 million inhabitants, continues to show its epidemiological traffic light in red, which means that the possibility of contracting covid-19 is high. The authorities insist on constant handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wear a mask if you go outside, practice social distance, and disinfect your hands repeatedly with antibacterial gel. Still, the primary thing is to stay at home as long as possible.





