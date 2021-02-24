Jail time for people occupy bicycle lanes

When presenting the initiative by which various articles of the Criminal Code of Mexico City are amended and added, in the virtual session of the local Congress today. (Cuartoscuro)

Miguel Ángel Macedo Escartín, deputy of the PRD, proposed a reform to sanction up to 10 years in prison for those who invade or obstruct the bicycle lanes in Mexico City. "The purpose of this initiative is to establish sanctions due to many events we have witnessed, where people have lost their lives, due to lack of expertise from drivers. For this reason, it is undoubtedly important to establish protection measures for citizens", said the deputy.

When presenting the initiative by which various articles of the Criminal Code of Mexico City are amended and added, in the virtual session of the local Congress today, he said that it is necessary to add a fraction to Article to comply with the above 242 and 332. It also changed the Second Chapter's name to become "Crimes against the security and normal operation of the roads and means of transport," said the legislator.

He stressed that the document is part of a series of actions to improve the right to mobility and its condition of road safety and to promote the responsible use of public roads.

It will be guaranteed in the Penal Code, and it will include sanction mechanisms for those who obstruct pedestrian crossings or roads. The concepts of the ordinance are updated to contemplate the highest traffic of vehicles and to be able to adequately prosecute people who violate the conditions of the people to exercise the right to mobility.

He mentioned that according to data from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC CDMX) on traffic events in general; From January to September 2019, there were 13,278 traffic events, while in 2020, they were reduced to 11,153.

Regarding deaths, in 2019, there were 286 victims, and in 2020 there were 278 deaths.

