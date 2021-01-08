Is your child watching porn? How to talk with them

Their friends can send a meme or picture that they might find funny. But you don't know what pornography is. (Pixabay)

Your son or daughter is between 11 and 13 years old, and you don't know if they are watching porn or not. Most likely, yes, and they might not know that the contents they consume are because they have become an everyday thing, says journalist Peggy Orenstein, who has interviewed more than 100 adolescents about their experiences with sex.

How to talk to your son?

The first thing, you - as a father or mother - must assume that talking about sexuality is not something odd. But something normal and healthy.

"Ideally, we start conversations with our children at birth when we correctly name body parts. We think of sex as isolated, separate from all other aspects of our humanity and citizenship, but it is not reality. Everything connects, "says Peggy Orenstein.

Just as you had to teach them repeatedly to say thank you at the table, to say "please" and "thank you," so often you should talk to them about their sexuality.

"Talking about all these things about sex cannot be done in a single conversation. They have to be tiny things that are kind of dotted everywhere," says the journalist.

Creative ways to speak

Perhaps the way to talk to them is not face-to-face, like the movies, where the hackneyed phrase "we have to talk" tenses the conversation.

Peggy Orenstein says that one of her friends talks to her son outside his room, sitting on the floor. Another option is to do it while doing something, intending to normalize the "sex talk."

The journalist has written two books about women, Girls & Sex, and the other about men, Boys & Sex. In her second investigation, she identified the possibility of preventing boys from developing toxic masculinity, which is linked to the limitation of men's emotions.

In the social contract, men are allowed only two emotions: happiness and joy. This failure to identify what they feel is fostering this toxic masculinity.

In one of Slate's "How To!" Episodes, Peggy explains how to have a productive conversation with your child about sex in a way that won't make you or your child die of embarrassment.

Peggy identified two things: "On the one hand, they saw the girls as equals in the classroom, deserving of educational career opportunities, etc. On the other hand, when I asked them to describe the ideal boy, it was as if they talked about a man in 1955. The attributes it gave them were domination, aggression, athleticism, and sex as a search for status. And the most serious, of course, was emotional suppression. They said most often that they felt that the two emotions they allowed were happiness and anger. So the range of emotions you might feel like sadness, betrayal, frustration, all of that is channeled into a single feeling.

The journalist also points out that it was difficult for them to say what they liked about being boys. She invites parents to teach them to be more empathetic and start wondering how they think the other would like to be treated.

