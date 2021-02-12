In covid, more than 10,000 complaints have been filed for parties

For this reason, they are working with the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC C DMX) to channel all complaints. (Pixabay)

Patricia Ruiz Anchondo, head of the Mexico City Social Prosecutor's Office, reported that at least 10,000 calls to denounce parties during the pandemic were made. During a virtual conference, the official explained that the charges were made only in social security housing.

"We have received many calls and complaints related to these incidents, we are coordinating with the C5 to answer the calls because the Social Prosecutor's Office does not have 24-hour service, and the incidents usually occur at night", Patricia Ruiz quoted.

For this reason, they are working with the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC C DMX) to channel all complaints.

"At the moment, we have registered more than 10,000 calls so far concerning this issue," said the attorney.

She explained that this data is from January 2020 to today but did not report an increase compared to 2019.

On the other hand, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, commented that some party situations deserved fines, especially if they were massive. However, it's not the case with private homes.

She assured that the objective is to inform and dissuade through the patrols' horns that most people pay attention to and end the party.

"We depend on the C5 who has to initiate a procedure before the Social Prosecutor's Office so that these fines can be applied. As an institution, we can sanction those who alter life in the condominium, but to date, they have not sent us any request ", concluded the official.

