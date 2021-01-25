How much has the pandemic cost Mexico so far?

The AMIS reported that 62% of those who have lost the battle against the Sars-CoV2 coronavirus are between 50 and 69 years old. (Cuartoscuro)

The pandemic ranked number 7 in the most costly catastrophes in Mexico, according to data from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS). So far, insurers have disbursed $ 924 million in policies collected concerning the contagion of the coronavirus.

According to figures collected by the Federal Government, covid-19 has caused 1.7 million infections and more than 146,000 deaths.

Edgar Karim, vice president of AMIS, detailed during a weekly report, the pandemic climbed from 14 to 6 in the accident rate classification. It is now below the September 19, 1985, earthquake cost, which cost $ 952 million.

The AMIS reported that 62% of those who have lost the battle against the Sars-CoV2 coronavirus are between 50 and 69 years old. Simultaneously, by gender, medical expenses incurred by men accumulate 70 percent of costs and represent 80 percent of the indemnities made by insurance companies.

The most expensive catastrophe the country has experienced was caused by Hurricane Wilma, which entered Mexico through Quintana Roo in 2005. It cost 2.316 million dollars.

The second most catastrophic event for insurers, with 1,255 million dollars, is the earthquake of September 19, 2017.

