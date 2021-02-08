How much did it cost to reestablish Metro services after arson?

The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that 300 million pesos were used to restore service in six Metro lines affected by the fire at the Buen Tono substation. "We estimate between what the Federal Electricity Commission invested and what The Metro invested around 300 million pesos for this telemetry model. We hope the insurance itself will cover a significant part", the president quoted.

She also added that the final expert opinion is almost ready to determine the incident's cause.

"Yesterday, we asked the attorney general in charge and the insurance company for their opinion. They mention they are still reviewing stations, material studies, etc. Hopefully, next week we can give a result for the incident that we lived in Delicias", mentioned the head of Government.

700 MILLION PESOS FOR THE BUEN TONO PROJECT



Sheinbaum added that the Buen Tono project, for Line 1 and the most important substation, which is in Delicias, as well as for Lines 2 and 3, has held meetings with the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to work an agreement of the requirements in terms of project work.

It will be announced next week, "we have to set up a new checkpoint that at the time was intended only for Line 1 and modernization with the comprehensive renovation project, and we have modified it to be line 1 to line 6", said Claudia Sheinbaum. The president highlighted that this checkpoint "would be like a C5 for the Metro and that also this week would be ready", she quoted.

"We had 700 million pesos for the Buen Tono project, around 700 million. This year we have to make a more significant investment and how we will be able to sustain the energization part with the Federal Electricity Commission", concluded Sheinbaum.

