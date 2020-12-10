How does the "always-active" work culture affect you?

However, when our smartphones are always close at hand and 'on,' we can find it difficult to 'turn them off.' This is referred to as the 'always- active' culture. (Pixabay)

If our smartphones and other devices are always "active." it means that we are too, which means a double-edged sword, as the Myers-Briggs company specializing in business psychology points it.

"Services and information are available 24/7, and we can connect anytime, anywhere in the world," says the company in its research study, the "always-active" culture.

IS THE "ALWAYS-ACTIVE" WORK CULTURE GOOD OR BAD?

Being always connected acts as both a facilitator and a stressor, with "some potentially serious consequences for an individual's well-being," Myers-Briggs says. "This suggests that organizations will benefit from exploring how to help individuals find the sweet spot between using technology to increase engagement and flexibility, "says study co-author John Hackston, head of thought leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company.

HOW DOES THE "ALWAYS ACTIVE" WORK CULTURE AFFECT?

A study published in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, highlights a dilemma that has become increasingly frequent in the months after covid-19.

Myers-Briggs surveyed more than 1,000 people to understand personality's role in managing the "always-active" culture.

Some key results include:

- People who could access work emails and calls outside of work were more engaged with their work and more stressed.

- Those who found it difficult to disconnect suffered from several adverse problems, including stress, interference with family life, and the inability to focus on one thing at a time.

- People mentioned the disadvantages of the culture of being in contact more than the advantages.

PERSONALITY, KEY IN THE WORK CULTURE

Personality also played an important role: those who were more practical and structured had a greater desire to keep home and work separate and experienced more stress-related to always being active than those who were more focused and flexible.

Strategies for managing being "always-active" include turning off phones and notifications, setting aside time for work and family, as well as letting others know when you will and will not be available.

Another separate report published this month by online collaboration tool Slack suggests that covid-19 exposed a 9-to-5 office culture that has been broken for decades.

"People around the world want more flexibility in where and how they work," say the authors.

The majority of the 9,000 knowledge workers surveyed (72%) would prefer a mix of remote and office work, a hybrid approach.

In this context, Slack defines a knowledge worker as anyone who occupies an office position or works with data, analyzes information, or thinks creatively during a typical work week.

HOME OFFICE IS POSITIVE

Telecommuting is a net positive and scores higher than office work for work-life balance, stress and anxiety levels, productivity, and overall satisfaction.

"Workers' sense of belonging can suffer while working remotely," the report adds, suggesting that employers should think about working differently by investing in a virtual office, more flexible work hours, and "asynchronous" communication tools.

For example, instead of real-time video calls, asynchronous tools like messaging apps or project management tools allow people to connect at their convenience and schedule.

Information from the World Economic Forum.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes