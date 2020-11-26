How do you know if you and your partner need time?

Sometimes it is necessary to talk and rethink the terms of the relationship or take time away from your partner to prioritize your mental and emotional stability. (Photo: Pixabay)

In sentimental relationships, not everything is honey on flakes. Sometimes it is necessary to talk and rethink the terms of the relationship or take time away from your partner to prioritize your mental and emotional stability. Have you felt that you need time to dedicate yourself?

A common problem among couples who have been sharing their lives for a long time is monotony when the habit of feeling accompanied replaces emotion, and everything begins to plummet towards the abyss of rupture.

Sometimes taking time away from the partner can help reorganize emotions and rearrange the relationship to continue, but other times it helps to understand the need for a definitive breakup. In this article we give you some tips to identify if you and your partner need to take time away from each other:

DOES THIS RELATIONSHIP HAVE A FUTURE?

If you feel that the relationship is stagnant and the future looks uncertain, it is likely that the distance between you already exists and that communication is not significant.

Suppose you feel that your future projects are not going in the same direction as that of your partner, which worries you. In that case, you likely need to take some time to think about your priorities. Remember to walk towards your goals regardless of whether your partner is not going in the same direction. This time can help you reinforce your passions and find the best way to expose your concerns and needs to your partner if you want the relationship to continue.

I feel like he doesn't care about me anymore

Is there a little voice in your head that tells you that he doesn't care about you anymore? In long-term relationships that have become accustomed to stability that borders on monotony, it can be expected, and it is enough to talk about it as a couple. If, despite talking about it, your partner shows no sign of wanting to pay more attention to you and the relationship, taking time to appreciate yourself can help.

You feel better spending time with other people.

Yes, this can happen, and you do not have to feel bad; it is probably a sign that their company no longer seems pleasant emotionally or sexually. We all need our own time with friends away from the couple. This is normal, but if you no longer enjoy the company of your romantic partner, likely, the magic and love are over. Can it be fixed? Yes, what is the use? It can help you rethink what you want, considering yourself first.

SPEND TIME WITH YOURSELF

Romantic love sets many traps for us, making us believe that we should unconditionally serve and love the other person, even if that means forgetting ourselves. If you think you have lost your essence or have neglected yourself because of your relationship, taking time for yourself is a self-care action. If your partner loves you, he will understand it and be willing to give you the space you need. Like everything, taking time depends on how we carry it out individually and collectively. Hopefully, everything turns out well if you decide to take time and do not end up like Ross and Rachel from the Series "Friends."

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes