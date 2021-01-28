Health recognizes up to 50 thousand 344 extra deaths due to covid

The Ministry of Health published its data and reported that in that same period, 126,299 people died, which is 50 thousand 344 more than those officially recognized. (Cuartoscuro)

After the National Institute of Statistics and Geography exhibited the underestimation of deaths from covid-19 that occurred from January to August 2020 (108 thousand deaths, 44 more than the official daily count). The Ministry of Health published its data and reported that in that same period, 126,299 people died, which is 50 thousand 344 more than those officially recognized.

Ruy López Ridaura, General Director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), presented the data on deaths from coronavirus in the country. All cases have been minimal compared to the confirmed number of 75,955 deaths that the Ministry of Health indicated at the end of August.

He explained that the excess mortality group estimated that 126 thousand 299 deaths from covid-19 occurred in the first eight months of the year, 50 thousand 344 less than those known until today. The National Population Registry has other data since it counts 113 thousand 954 deaths due to the Sars-CoV2 virus in the same period, 37 thousand 999 fewer deaths than the official ones.

The Ministry of Health released the numbers on Wednesday when the Inegi revealed preliminary data on deaths in 2020. It noted that in the eight months, 108 thousand 658 Mexicans died from covid-19, that is, 32 thousand 703 less than the that was already known as confirmed.

For all causes of death, López Ridaura indicated that the National Institute of Public Health expected 475 thousand 218 fatalities and 671 thousand 623 occurred, which represents 41% excess mortality.

Meanwhile, the Inegi said that the estimated deaths were 488 thousand 343 and 673 thousand 260 were confirmed, so the excess mortality is 38%, also from January to August.

López Ridaura recalled that the difference between the official figures and those released Wednesday is because those presented by the Ministry of Health each afternoon are the official ones verified by the laboratory sample. On the other hand, the deaths presented today also include those considered suspected of coronavirus.

1,623 DEATHS REPORTED FROM COVID-19

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the covid-19 pandemic does not cease in Mexico since this afternoon 1,623 deaths and 17,944 new cases were reported.

Deaths from coronavirus increased to 153 thousand 639, while confirmed cases grew to one million 806 thousand 849. However, the Ministry of Health indicated that the estimated coronavirus cases are 2 million 003 thousand 804, and the active topics estimated they add up to 109,960.

The secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, said that today 2,819 vaccines were applied to health personnel, while a total of 656,044 have been administered.

In this sense, 31 thousand 314 health workers already have the complete scheme of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, and 624 thousand 730 are waiting for the second dose. He indicated that 5,072 had reported having adverse effects, 43 of them are serious, and two remain hospitalized.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes