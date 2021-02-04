Graffiti gang artists find "canvases" in Metro trains

In the last three months, at least a dozen trains have been affected in this way. (Especial)

Something that has gone from an unusual incident to a constant problem in the Collective Transport System (STC) is trains graffitied by gangs that manage to evade the facilities' security. Even the authorities have detected groups engaged in social networks to these practices, which compete to see who can paint the most wagons in a certain time.

In the last three months, at least a dozen trains have been affected in this way. Authorities assured that spray paint does not damage the train's structure but leaves the convoy out of circulation while it is being cleaned.

This task is carried out by the cleaning workers, who end up paying for the "broken dishes" since they leave their daily tasks aside to paint the wagons.

Damaged trains leave within a day or two running, depending on how long it takes cleaning workers to remove the paint. As part of the process, the legal staff is in charge of writing a record and taking photos of the affected convoys.

Agency sources pointed out that where this most commonly happens is on Lines 1, 3, 9, and B. They also assured that a train of all the Metro corridors had been graffitied at least once.

This practice has already reached the CAF company's assembly workshops, located in Huehuetoca, State of Mexico, where a few days ago, a train that has not even provided service was affected in this way.

Another recent event was at the Rosario station on line 6, where on January 14, two trains were graffitied by individuals who managed to enter the station without being arrested.

THEY LOCATE BANDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND BY PHOTOS OF SECURITY CAMERAS

Mexico City authorities have identified some gangs dedicated to graffiti the trains. They even have images of some of those responsible.

Some of these groups have been identified by the nicknames they sign on the trains: Kaly, Relb, Mita Fixer, and Arcoe. These nicknames belong to some members of the graffiti groups and others to the gangs' names.

Because these individuals hide their true identities with these nicknames, it has been difficult for the authorities to locate their real names.

But this is not the only obstacle. Members from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) dedicated to taking care of the Metro facilities have managed to arrest some of these subjects, who return to the streets in just a few hours because it is not considered a felony.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes