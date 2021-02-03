Governments will be banned from financing beauty pageants

Mexico is a country where women and girls are raped, and increased femicides have been registered. (Cuartoscuro)

At any of its three levels, the government will be prohibited from financing beauty events that promote objectification and symbolic violence against women. Federal deputies endorsed this issue, which has been controversial. In July 2020, former Miss Univers, Lupita Jones, considered that the proposal made by deputy Frida Esparza of the PRD was counterproductive because beauty events promoted tourism and economic investments in various entities; Furthermore, she denied that such contests objectify women.

On the platform, Esparza explained that Mexico is a country where women and girls are raped, and increased femicides have been registered. She also made verbal attacks on the Executive and Morena's candidate for the Guerrero government, Félix Salgado Macedonio.

With governors and a macho president, with rapists as candidates for governors, with politicians denying the equal allocation in candidacies, our response is we must continue fighting for substantive equality.

The legislator stated that beauty pageants pigeonhole women "in ideals about physical appearance and gender behaviors" and explained that this influences social acceptance.

"It is worrying that the authorities from the three levels of government were the main promoters of these events, providing financial resources and institutional support to carry them out," she said. It counterproductive that while these contests were being financed, the budget allocation for the defense of gender equality was reduced.

"They are events that generate symbolic violence instead of promoting programs that strengthen women and promote equality," she said.

In July 2020, La Silla Rota followed up on the issue when Esparza published its initiative and convened an open parliament for analysis. The State itself - by financing these contests - promoted discrimination and inequality in social relations. It was in this context that Jones' reactions occurred.

Seven deputies abstained from voting, and two cast their vote against. The issue will be sent to the Senate for discussion and analysis.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes