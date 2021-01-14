Free distribution of oxygen tanks begins in Ecatepec

ECATEPEC.- Yesterday, 400 oxygen tanks were available for COVID patients in the municipality of Ecatepec; Other tanks will be refilled for free.

According to Victoria Arriega Ramírez, director of Civil Protection of Ecatepec, the city council will provide 24-hour service at "La Pirámide de Ciudad Azteca" located on the Boulevard de los Aztecas on the corner of Avenida López Mateos.

The program is called "Un Respiro para Ecatepec¨. Mayor Fernando Vilchis Contreras has promoted it as one of the biggest problems that infected people's relatives face is getting oxygen.

Tanks of 625 pounds will be loaned to relatives so that they can help their COVID patients, said the director of Civil Protection.

Ecatepec is on the list of the top 5 municipalities in the country with the most infections and deaths from this virus, said the director of the Red Cross of Ecatepec, Ramiro Alonso.

He said that only on December 8, when the municipal president Fernando Vilchis Contreras went ahead with the red traffic light, there was a report of more than 5 thousand hospitalized. More than a month later, there are more than 9 thousand patients in the five hospitals of Ecatepec.

Oxygen is essential for recovering patients, and tank companies are saturated.

Some people spend 24 hours in long lines to load their oxygen tanks, which often cannot buy it because they run out quickly.

Mayor Fernando Vilchis said that "Mexico City and the State of Mexico have been experiencing a significant degree of saturation in hospitals for a few weeks due to many infected people. There are also vast lines of people looking for an oxygen tank to take them to sick family members ".

He reported that as of yesterday, two supply centers come into operation, in which they will work with the company Atayde Entertainment Group to acquire and distribute.

WHERE WILL THE OXYGEN BE DISTRIBUTED?

The modules will be located on Adolfo López Mateos avenue on the corner with Los Aztecas Boulevard, in Ciudad Azteca and one more inside the Patio Ecatepec shopping plaza, located on the Federal Texcoco-Lechería highway, at the height of Venta de Carpio.

The service is limited to inhabitants of Ecatepec. To be a beneficiary, you have a copy of the INE with an address of that municipality, proof of address, and the medical diagnosis indicating that the applicant suffers from COVID-19 and requires this medical product.

Ecatepec is the number one municipality in the State of Mexico in infections, and to date, it registers 20 thousand 773 accumulated cases of infections and two thousand 947 deaths.

