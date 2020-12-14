Five wonderful secrets of female orgasms

Each day more is known about the importance of reaching an orgasm, but different myths prevent full enjoyment, especially women. (Pixabay)

In 2009 during a TED Talk, Mary Roach, science communicator and columnist for The New York Times, delved into a highly taboo subject, revealing some secrets of female orgasms still unknown today.

Each day more is known about the importance of reaching an orgasm, but different myths prevent full enjoyment, especially women. We share with you five secrets of female orgasms.

1. It exercises the pelvic floor

Experts recommend the famous Kegel exercises to prevent incontinence problems after childbirth. However, the best way to exercise the pelvic floor is with an orgasm.

Laura Rojas, a physiotherapist specialized in the pelvic floor, points out that "orgasm is one of the best exercises to strengthen these muscles."

Orgasmic contractions result in a strong pelvic floor, and with time, it will translate into more and better orgasms, bringing benefits that will not be lacking.

2. You do not need to touch the genitals to achieve them

Among the most widespread beliefs about the female orgasm, one that stands out the most is that it is necessary to caress the vulva, vagina, or clitoris to have it. However, that is false; up to 1% of women can reach the climax with nipple stimulation.

Another interesting fact is that one in five women can have an orgasm only with kisses, according to studies from the University of New Jersey.

Penetration is not necessary to have an orgasm; it is enough to know how to explore different erogenous zones with your hands and mouth, making erotic games that lead to orgasm without touching the genitals.

3. It is a natural pain reliever

According to The Journal of Sex Medicine, you release oxytocin when you have an orgasm, which naturally helps reduce stress and works as a natural pain reliever, relieving mild pain such as headaches or even those caused by your period.

Having sex during your menstrual cycle and reaching orgasm can reduce cramps thanks to the endorphins released and be more effective than medications.

4. It increases the chances of pregnancy

Another one of the secrets of female orgasms is that they can make a difference regarding fertility level.

A study by researcher Robert King, from College Cork University and published in the Journal Socioaffective Neuroscience & Psychology, indicates that when women have an orgasm, they retain up to 15% more seminal fluid, having more possibilities to conceive. The oxytocin is released with an orgasm, generates contractions in the uterus, and facilitates the semen to reach the mature ovum to be fertilized.

5. It has an impact on menopause

According to a study by University College London and published in the Royal Society Open Science magazine, sexual frequency and, above all, constant orgasms are associated with the age at which menopause begins.

Women who have more orgasms, at least once a week, are more likely to delay menopause by up to 28% compared to those who reach it once a month. It prevents it from occurring prematurely. We should also pay attention to a healthy diet and habits such as exercise and not smoking.

Knowing these secrets about female orgasms allows you to enjoy your sex life or take actions to improve it and get the pleasure you want so much.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes