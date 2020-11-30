Five tips to bring back the sexual drive

In the same way, external factors such as stress, worries, workload, and fatigue can put a stop to. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sex drive is not something that remains constant. In long relationships, it is normal to reach moments where the level of desire is not as high as it was at the beginning of the relationship. Getting used to being together, the monotony, and the hustle and bustle of daily life can decrease sexual desire.

Don't let a lack of passion affect your life as a couple or limit you from experiencing the sensations and benefits of sex. Here are some tips to rekindle the flame of passion and regain sexual desire:

COMMUNICATION

Before going back to "performing," it is necessary to talk as a couple, say what is bothering us, exchange what we like and what we don't like. Communication is essential to understand what the other person wants and thus achieve a better sexual connection.

Pay attention to the environment.

Often, daily life and work stress exhausts us and drives us away from our desire for sex. The ideal is to remove everything that worries them for a few hours to enjoy the sexual encounter. Lighting scented candles, sensual music, and spice up the atmosphere with a glass of wine can create the perfect atmosphere to ignite passion. Remember to leave your cell phone, computer, and any device that distracts you out of the room.

LENGTHEN THE FOREPLAY

Foreplay is essential to ignite sexual desire; lengthening it will help increase the yearning to reach another type of contact, whether with penetration or not. Get creative with flirting and fiddling to increase sexual tension.

You can start with a relaxing massage or proposing a role play, think about what excites your partner the most, and pamper them a little to spark the passion.

DARE TO TRY NEW THINGS

Experimenting with new things can be very exciting. Also, proposing daring things never before experienced as a couple can surprise the other person in the right way.

Sometimes it is enough to dare to do it out of bed, such as in the living room or kitchen, to feel that sense of excitement required to increase sexual desire. Something that never hurts is to try new sexual positions and even try sex as a couple with a sex toy.

SEE SEX BEYOND ORGASM

It is commonly thought that the purpose of sex is orgasm, but thinking beyond that helps to enjoy the entire process, from the foreplay, intercourse in general, and finally orgasm.

Do not think of orgasm as the only goal. The goal is to enjoy, and you can do that with every flirt, caress, and sensation. Just let yourself go; enjoying every little thing is the best advice to regain sexual desire.

These are not out of the box or difficult to apply tips. Sometimes it is enough to get away from worries and enjoy your partner to raise your passion. Good luck!

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes