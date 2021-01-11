Feng Shui to improve your sex life

Feng Shui is a Chinese Taoist philosophy based on the harmony of space. It seeks to influence people who occupy certain places positively. Its theoretical basis is the existence of a vital breath, or "chi," whose flow can be thoroughly modified depending on the arrangement of space, orientation, and temporal changes.

But how can this help our sex life? According to Feng Shui, things as small as the order of things and the decoration of a room can make a difference in the enjoyment of sex life.

Experiment with colors and smells

According to Feng Shui, the colors chosen for a room are essential for sexual intercourse. Pink or red tones are perfect for a bedroom of sexual activity. It is enough to add some reddish tones in the decoration to produce an appropriate harmony for sexual intercourse.

On the other hand, smells are also a vital component of the environment that Feng Shui aims to create. According to experts, certain fragrances can be a powerful aphrodisiac, such as jasmine, which revives passion and love. Also, the aroma of the exotic flower Ylang Ylang, from which some oils are made, increases sexual desire. The scent of roses and orange-based perfumes are other essential aids for spending a perfect night of passion.

Pay attention to the numbers

According to this Chinese philosophy, even numbers create energy contraction and energy stabilization. Two items call for energy, create a more intimate environment with nature, foster harmony, and attract good relationships.

Out of work, out of distractions

A fundamental principle is to keep everything related to work out of the room. If you live in a tiny house or apartment, it is best to separate the spaces with what you can.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes