Edomex Medicine interns demand vaccination against Covid

Outside the hospital Doctor Nicolás San Juan in Toluca, at least 50 medical students from 10 public institutions such as the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) and private ones from the Toluca Valley, demanded Mexico's Government and the Secretariat of Health of the State of Mexico, to be vaccinated against covid-19 to continue their internship.

They explained that although they are training and don't have direct contact with covid patients, the property is intended for sick patients from the pandemic, and there are areas where they pass for their daily tasks.

"They don't want to vaccinate us since December when we entered the hospital, they removed us, and all these months are lost. Our mission as internists is not to be behind the computer", said Fernando, a young man.

"We haven't had any dose, in January a list of personnel who was going to be vaccinated was released and we were included, but suddenly the authorities of this hospital told us that the federation sent another list and that is when they took us out of the vaccination schedule. They said that we are not first-line doctors and we haven't had any answer in the two months we were away, authorities tell us that we have to wait, that there are no indications from the federation and in other hospitals, interns have already the second dose. We cannot continue wasting time, we already finished the internship in June and we are getting ready to go to social service. The doctors training stopped, we do deserve the vaccine, we have had surprises in the "mixed area" where there are non-covid patients and they do come out positive, we are all at risk, we don't want to be lazy in our homes, we want to learn and if there is already a vaccine to protect us, they should give it to us, "said Alina, a student.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sandra indicated that among their tasks as medical students is collecting laboratory samples, integrating files, and treating non-covid patients, but "we do not know if patients have covid because the symptoms begin much later. I am in pediatrics and I check the children but their parents also arrive and we do not know if they are infected or not. "

Miss Denis Jiménez regretted that many are already almost three months away from going to their social service and not practicing within a hospital. Many have lost essential subjects such as pediatrics, traumatology, gynecology, and internal medicine in theory.

Social service is a doctor in a health center or small clinics, if we stop learning today we will have deficiencies in the future and when a patient comes we will not know what to do, that is a reality. We made the effort to learn theory in four years and it is time for practice and in a very difficult pandemic year they cannot decide what will happen to us

For the moment, the Nicolás San Juan hospital authorities returned the young medical students to their homes, who, since January 9, stopped practicing their various areas of medicine because they were not protected from the pandemic.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes