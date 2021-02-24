Do you want to buy or rent a home as a couple?

According to data from INEGI, from 2010 - 2020, the number of couples in common union increased by 9%, while marriages decreased by 11%. (Pixabay)

Money can generate many headaches, especially if it is about finances as a couple, and the issue becomes more significant when it comes to buying or renting. It is vital to plan and consider some relevant aspects for everything to turn out the best way.

According to data from INEGI, from 2010 - 2020, the number of couples in common union increased by 9%, while marriages decreased by 11%. Thus, the population living in a common-law partnership went from 11 to 20%, while the married population fell from 49 to 38 percent.

Whether couples decide to rent or buy a house to live together, the decision carries a lot of responsibility.

WHAT TO KNOW

Vivanuncios experts recommend, among other things:

1. Make a financial diagnosis.

It is essential to have an X-ray of each partner's personal finances. It is necessary to be very clear about issues such as income and expenses. Even if you have savings, this will allow you to have a more precise purchasing power notion.

It will be easier to make future projections. It will allow you to know how much money is available to cover the property's rent.

If you are thinking of buying, this will allow knowing how much you have for the down payment and cover monthly payments without compromising daily expenses.

2. Define short, medium, and long-term plans. It is essential to know what individual and couple projects you want to undertake for the following years. This is important because some projects will require financial resources, which would also impact buying or renting a property.

You must analyze, for example, if in the short or medium-term either of the two will continue with their studies or undertake an investment project. Do we want to be parents? In how long?

3. Divide expenses. Although many couples don't contemplate it, it is essential to make the division of costs clear. Living as a couple not only represents the payment of rent or the credit with which the property was acquired because, with it, other types of expenses come, such as services or taxes and rights.

4. Define the profile of the ideal home. Knowing the budget is the first step to knowing what type of home you can aspire to. By being clear about this element, you can begin your search for the property that best suits your needs.

To choose between the fantastic offer of new or existing housing, you can start by asking yourself:

· Do I want a large home?

· Do I value the location more than the size of the house?

· Do I want to be near my workplace?

5. See a real estate professional. Going in hand with a real estate professional guarantees making choosing a home more straightforward, but it mainly gives certainty about the operation.

Roberto Esses, general director of Vivanuncios, recommends that couples looking for a new home responsibly make the decision, with as much information as possible.

Take into account schemes such as Unamos Credits from Infonavit, with which couples who are not married can request financing to buy a home as a team.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes