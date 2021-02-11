Deputies postpone reform discussion against ''fake news"

The Constitutional Points Commission of the Chamber of Deputies agreed to postpone discussing the advocacy that aims to empower Congress to legislate on cybersecurity and make a legal front to prevent fake news.

At the legislative meeting this Thursday, its president, Aleida Alavez (Morena), proposed modifying the schedule so as not to discuss the reform of article 73 of the Constitution to convening an open parliament.

Deputy Martha Tagle (MC) explained to La Silla Rota that the open debate exercise would begin on February 26. In her social networks, the legislator stressed that it is crucial to listen to specialists' opinions in the field.

The constitutional reform was listed on Tuesday for today's Constitutional Points Commission session. Still, after legislators like Martha Tagle made it clear that the reform may not be necessary, it was agreed to discuss it in open parliament. The initiative was created in 2019 to give Congress the powers to legislate on cybersecurity, alleging that combating fake news is a matter of defense of national security since it "puts the State's governance at risk. ".

Due to Morena's Senate proposal to regulate social network companies and their parameters to download accounts and content from cyberspace, the constitutional reform was enlisted in a rush in San Lázaro.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes