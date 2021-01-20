COVID infections on the rise, more than 2 thousand in one day

Iztapalapa continues to be at the head of districts with the highest infections and deaths from covid-19 in Mexico City. (Cuartoscuro)

The highest infections in the last 24 hours were Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero, with 1, 096, 44. Likewise, Iztapalapa was the one that registered the most with 46 deaths, followed by Álvaro Obregón with 30 deaths due to the Coronavirus.

According to Open Data Portal of the capital, Iztapalapa continues to be at the head of districts with the highest infections and deaths from covid-19 in Mexico City with 62,405 and 3,770, respectively.

In second place is Gustavo A. Madero, with 48, 834, 00 48 and 3 303 deaths. This area is followed by Álvaro Obregón, who has 48,228 infections and 1,621 deaths.

Meanwhile, Azcapotzalco has 21 thousand 781 infections and 1, 452 deaths. The mayor's office has the highest mortality rate with 350.12 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, and Cuauhtémoc county registers 1,395 deaths and 22 thousand 673 infected people.

Meanwhile, Coyoacán reached 25 thousand 518 infections and one thousand 312 deaths; Iztacalco has the highest fatality rate in the city, with 7.04%. It also registers 17,270 infected people and 1,217 deaths; Venustiano Carranza presents 21,195 and 1,114; and Tlalpan 38 thousand 735 and one thousand 41.

Miguel Hidalgo registers 16,413 infections and 770 deaths; While Xochimilco has 23,390 confirmed cases and 690 deaths.

The Tláhuac mayor's office has 526 deaths and 23 thousand 30 people infected by covid.

The counties with the least deaths and infections are Benito Juárez, with 716 and 14, 662 cases, respectively. Magdalena Contreras has 14 765 infections and 352 deaths; Milpa Alta registers 9 061 people infected during the pandemic and 182 deaths, while Cuajimalpa has 9,021 cases and 321 deaths from Coronavirus.

Lethality is the percentage of deaths based on the number of infected. In contrast, mortality is the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

LETHALITY AND MORTALITY BY NEIGHBORHOODS

Álvaro Obregón: Mortality of 222.96 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 3.36%.

Azcapotzalco: Mortality of 350.12 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 6.66%.

Benito Juárez: Mortality of 185.76 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and a fatality of 4.88%.

Coyoacán: Mortality of 211.47 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and a fatality of 5.14%.

Cuajimalpa de Morelos: Mortality of 172.21 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 3.55%.

Cuauhtémoc: Mortality of 262.30 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 6.15%.

Gustavo A. Madero: Mortality of 278.55 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 6.76%.

Iztacalco: Mortality of 316.65 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and a fatality of 7.04%.

Iztapalapa: Mortality of 207.62 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 6.04%.

Magdalena Contreras: Mortality of 147.22 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 2.38%.

Miguel Hidalgo: Mortality of 206.49 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 4.69%.

Milpa Alta: Mortality of 139.37 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 2.00%.

Tláhuac: Mortality of 146.00 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality of 2.28%.

Tlalpan: Mortality of 160.01 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and a fatality of 2.68%.

Venustiano Carranza: Mortality of 258.48 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and a fatality of 5.25%.

Xochimilco: Mortality of 167.94 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants and a fatality rate of 2.97%.

CDMX AND EDOMEX IN RED TRAFFIC LIGHTS

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, together with the Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza, and the Federal Secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced on Friday, December 18, the change of the epidemiological traffic light to red due to the growth of coronavirus infections and the increase in hospital occupancy in both entities.

Therefore, from December 19 to January 10, 2021, a massive closure of non-essential activities is carried out, which seeks to reduce the influx of people on the streets and lower the contagion curve.









Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes