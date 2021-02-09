Covid cases in CDMX nursing homes are asymptomatic

The head of the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Welfare, Almudena Ocejo Rojo, announced that most Covid-19 cases in nursing homes have been asymptomatic in Mexico City.

"There have been some positive cases throughout the pandemic, but there was a specific characteristic, the vast majority of them, fortunately, have been asymptomatic cases and have come forward," the owner quoted.

She affirmed that all nursing homes have monitoring and isolation areas that act immediately upon detecting a positive case, "we are in permanent contact." Since April 2020, a program of accompaniment in asylums and private residences of the capital has intensified due to the pandemic. "We monitor 174 asylums weekly in which approximately 4,500 male and female residents live. The intention is to know how they are handling the pandemic if they need anything. If they need it, we activate a protocol with the Private Assistance Board (JAP) and SIBISO, but also with the Ministry of Health for immediate attention, "said the head of SIBISO.

If there is a senior oxygenating below the levels and needs to be transferred, "We activate the process so the person is transferred, received in a hospital and an epidemiological survey in case of suspicion of contagion is carried out in these nursing homes, " he assured.

Likewise, he commented that a protocol is immediately activated so that the city's health jurisdictions attend to carry out tests and follow-up as appropriate.

She assured that this type of work would continue as long as necessary. There is constant dialogue with the Institute for Worthy Aging and the JAPO staff to learn about any development intended to accompany seniors." This is so that they can face the pandemic in a more resistant way and bring them what they need," he said.

