Coffin crisis looming, will end in March: manufacturers

The cost of materials has risen to 40%, and a coffin crisis is expected between March and April. (Cuartoscuro)

Coffin manufacturers are warning about the shortage of the item due to high demand in the pandemic context, adding a lack of steel, one of the raw materials for coffins' manufacture. "There is a general shortage. ", says Pedro Jaramillo, coffin manufacturer, for the Azucena Uresti newscast on Milenio Televisión.

On Thursday, Mexico City registered the highest number of deaths from covid in one day, with 354, which surpassed 26 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

On January 21, reports that ovens of the 19 crematories in the capital were saturated, there are waiting times of up to four days to cremate a body.

Due to the saturation of crematoriums, Pantheons of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Chihuahua, Oaxaca, and San Luis Potosí, have begun to dig more graves since burial is also an option for the bodies of victims of the pandemic.