Cocaine seizures in three weeks total more than 2 tons

An operation carried out in the Narvarte neighborhood on Tuesday, February 9, as part of the coordinated activities between the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Sedena, resulted in a detainee and cocaine seized, so this would be the fourth seizure in less than a month and so far in 2021.

The search at an address located at 1610 Monte Albán Street would be related to recent drug seizures.

According to the SSC, the person arrested is Miguel Ángel "N," originally from the state of Sinaloa, and the seizure of 62 kilograms of cocaine was confirmed.

The incident was confirmed by Santiago Taboada mayor of Benito Juárez, the secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, and the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy. Telephone equipment, various documentation, and the detainee with the drugs were transferred and made available to the Public Ministry agent in the Prosecutor for Relevant Affairs Office.

OTHER SEIZURES; MORE THAN 2 TONS

So far in 2021, four cocaine seizures have been registered in the Metropolitan Area:

On February 5, an operation directed by the Attorney General's Office, 800 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated from a home located in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl, east of the State of Mexico.

Soldiers secured the area around a house painted white, members of the National Guard, and federal officials, the source consulted cited.

The day before, on February 4, an unprecedented event was recorded in Mexico City. In compliance with a search warrant at a home located in the Coapa Super 4 subdivision, 803 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

There elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), and the Attorney General's Office (FGJ) detained two individuals who were in charge of taking care of cocaine. The suspects identified as Gerardo "C," 34, and Carlos "C," 57, Sinaloa Cartel members.

The first, a little more than three weeks ago, on January 19, after a truck overturned in Circuito, at the height of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, 557 kilograms of cocaine were seized. And although initially, it reported that 1,200 kilograms of cocaine had been seized, the Prosecutor's Office mentioned that it was a communication error.

The four recent seizures add a total of 2,225 kilograms of cocaine.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes