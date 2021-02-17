Child marriage is prohibited in CDMX

The elimination of the emancipation figure derived from marriage was also approved, by which parents lose parental authority when a minor gets married. (Cuartoscuro)

The Congress of Mexico City approved the ruling to remove or disqualify from office the judge who authorizes a minor's marriage. With 50 votes in favor, article 110 of the Civil Code for the Federal District may be modified to avoid that one or both spouses are under 18 years of age at the time of marrying. The Civil Registry judge who has knowledge of the minor's age can be punished with dismissal.

You may also be disqualified if you authorize the marriage with some other legal impediment under the terms of the Law of Administrative Responsibilities of Mexico City.

The elimination of the emancipation figure derived from marriage was also approved, by which parents lose parental authority when a minor gets married.

During the plenary session, the legislators indicated that progress is being made with these modifications to the Civil Code to eliminate "harmful practices such early and forced marriage."

According to INEGI, child marriage in our country significantly decreased from 61 thousand 576 minors in 2010 to 69 in 2019.



