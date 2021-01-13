CDMX Congress urge Metro directors resignation

The Permanent Commission of the Congress of Mexico City agreed on two points regarding the arson in the Metro Command Control Center facilities, located in the Historic Center.

PAN legislators requested the resignation of Metro's general director Florencia Serranía due to the fire, also, to report what happened, Andrés Lajous's appearance has to appear.

They also requested the integration of a Special Commission in the capital's Congress to deal with this issue's matters.

The PAN deputy, Jorge Triana, assured that the permanence of Serranía at the head of the Metro did not add and asked that she be removed from the position until the investigations concluded.

"Ask the citizens who can't use the public transportation today what they think," said PAN deputy Pablo Montes de Oca, referring that Serranía's resignation is imminent for executing maintenance work.

However, the agreement point was rejected with ten votes against, 4 in favor, and one abstention.

Congress also requested that the CDMX Metro, once the investigations have been exhausted, send a detailed report of the arson's causes in the Metro facilities. The legislators approved it.

Last Saturday, an arson registered at the Metro Control Center at 5:25 a.m. that lasted up to 12 hours, leaving one person dead and at least 30 workers admitted to hospitals due to smoke poisoning.

After the fire, six Metro lines were left without service, Lines 1 to 6. On Monday, Lines 4, 5, and 6 were reactivated; the others' reestablishment would gradually begin at the end of January.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes