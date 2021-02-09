CDMX Congress approves to reform article to obtain nationality

Currently Article 30 of the United Mexican States' Political Constitution eliminates the possibility of acquiring the Mexican nationality for the children of Mexican parents who were not born in the national territory. (Archive)

The Congress of Mexico City approved the draft bill on the right to children of Mexican parents born abroad for the second generation can acquire the nationality.

According to the legislators of the Congress of Mexico City, the bill's approval is because currently Article 30 of the United Mexican States' Political Constitution eliminates the possibility of acquiring the Mexican nationality for the children of Mexican parents who were not born in the national territory.

With the vote in favor of the local Congress, they want to avoid discrimination and grant minors "the right to be recognized as Mexican men and women. Since they are linked by cultural, historical, family, gastronomic ties or of any other nature," Jannete Guerrero, the party deputy, pointed out. With 60 votes in favor, the amendment to article 30 of the Constitution was approved. It had been turned over to the local Congresses for their analysis since December 14, 2019.

This reform project was presented to the Senate of the Republic on September 11, 2018, by then-Senator Olga Sánchez Cordero, turned over and approved in the Chamber of Deputies on November 18, 2019.

The resolution issued this Tuesday was turned over to the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes