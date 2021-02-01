CDMX analyzes requirements to reopen malls on February 8

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the review to reopen shopping centers on February 8 is still under analysis.

"Yes (they will open on February 8), we announced (this Friday). In any case, this whole week, we will see what the health requirements are to be able to open them so that we do not have growth in the number of infections ", she emphasized in a conference during the reopening of the Xochimilco Light Rail - Azteca Stadium.

However, the president clarified that this would depend if infections continue to decline.

In this way, the head of government explained that according to how the hospitalization figures behave, they would analyze whether it is convenient for people to enter the stores or not.

"We are going to see if it is feasible or not. Our objective is that it can be opened reducing the risks of contagion, and this week we are going to see it with the different shopping malls, department stores; what are the modalities to prevent the number from increasing of contagions, "she detailed.

Previously, Sheinbaum announced that the possible reopening of the shopping centers would be Monday, February 1. Still, a videoconference on Friday when the epidemiological traffic light was presented, the date was postponed to February 8.

REACTIVATE WITHOUT RISK

Stores selling stationery items, restaurant suppliers, hardware stores, and opticians reopened on Monday, 25 with 20% and access of one person per family. Also, outdoor activities were resumed in places like drive-ins.

Tentatively, in February, shopping centers and department stores will be able to start activities with a 20% capacity and access for one person per family, from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will depend on the progress of the hospitalizations. "It is important to emphasize that February 1 is the tentative date, but it will depend on the following days' data. Our greatest wish that we can do it, but we will be informing you day by day, as we do on the trajectory in the city, "Eduardo Clark said previously.

The official explained that the work tables with the Historic Center merchants also continue for a gradual opening plan.

"At this time, what we will be implementing with them, derived from today's agreements and yesterday, is immediate improvements in the mobility of people within the Historic Center. And reinforcing the counter and take-away care schemes, which allow many of the businesses in this perimeter to have economic activity and guarantee that many of these are taken outdoors to reduce the probability of infections, " he explained.

(Ameyaltzin Salazar)

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes