CAT, the sexual technique that guarantees female orgasm

A website on sexuality points out that the article has more clicks when talking about the CAT technique. But what is it about? Does it make women reach a vaginal orgasm? The concern of women reaching orgasm through intercourse is significant. Since there are still many taboos in sexuality, some women and men, especially those who follow social conventions, believe that through intercourse, women will feel pleasure. It's not like that. Talking about a vaginal orgasm is an idea that Freud developed.

However, Ellen Støkken Dahl, author of the book Viva la Vagina with her colleague Nina Brochmann, points out that "an orgasm is an orgasm and does not matter how its reached." They also talk about the CAT technique.

What is the CAT technique about?

Women tend to have significant difficulty reaching orgasm during penetration. Although sexual positions are vital, sometimes you need better posture to help your partner reach climax.

A technique called CAT (Coital Alignment Technique) can increase a woman's chances of orgasm by 56 percent, according to a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy.

How to do the CAT position?

It is a simple adjustment of the body so that the clitoris is stimulated more efficiently.

The woman should be lying on her back, and the man should lie on her. It might seem it is the typical missionary position, but no, since when the man penetrates the woman, he gently pushes upwards until the pelvic bones of both meets. The man then moves his hips slowly rhythmically. Thus, the man's pubis stimulates the clitoris. Slight circular movements increase stimulation.

In this way, the bodies will be more united, and the penis is pointing a little further down. In addition to penetrating the woman, this position increases the friction of the man's pelvis with the clitoris of his partner, maintaining a good rhythm.

The simple alteration of the angle and the slight change of movements make the base of the penis and the pubic bone of the man press the clitoris directly, allowing her to reach a more intense orgasm and with greater ease.

Benefits of female orgasm

-Makes the blood flow better

-Improves mood -Helps sleep

-Keep the brain healthy

-It is a natural pain reliever

-Relieve the stress

Now that you know the technique that increases the chances of female orgasm, there is no excuse for not enjoying it with your partner. Remember that orgasm is vital and is not only exclusive to men.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes