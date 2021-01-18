Cardinal Norberto Rivera, positive of COVID-19, in stable condition

The Primate Archdiocese of Mexico announced that Cardinal Emeritus Norberto Rivera Carrera, who suffers from COVID-19, is serious but stable.

According to 24 HOURS, since last Tuesday, the Cardinal remains hospitalized at the Angeles Mocel Hospital. They also pointed out that he is not intubated and treated in the care area for coronavirus patients.



On the other hand, the Archdiocese of Mexico denied the rumors on social networks that claimed that Rivera Carrera had died, "this information that circulates on the Internet is false."

On Saturday, the Curia reported that Rivera Carrera was duly cared for and requested the prayer of the People of God to face this extraordinary situation.

"Those of us who make pilgrimages are filially committed to prayer. Let us pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe for the sick, particularly for those affected by the pandemic."

The Cardinal Emeritus is 78 years old. In December 2017, his resignation was accepted as the head of the Archdiocese due to his age.

In 1995 he was appointed by Pope John Paul II as archbishop primate of Mexico. Under his administration, the cases of pedophilia of the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, were announced.

(Ameyaltzin Salazar)

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes