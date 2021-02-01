Canada flights suspension will leave losses of 782 million dollars

The measures will also reduce Mexican travelers to Canada, a drop that could be 372 thousand tourists. (Cuartoscuro)

The Canadian Government's decision to suspend flights to Mexico could cause losses of 782 million dollars in the country's tourism sector, assured the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur).

Through a statement, the agency assured that the decision means reducing 791 thousand tourists to Mexico and, consequently, losses of 782 million dollars.

From January 31 until April 30, Canada will suspend flights to tourist destinations, including Mexico and the Caribbean, as part of the mitigation measures against the covid-19 pandemic, experiencing its worst moments in Mexico.



The measures will also reduce Mexican travelers to Canada, a drop that could be 372 thousand tourists, with a loss of 368 million dollars in their foreign exchange earnings.

Mexico's Government warned that this decision would cause millions in losses to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to withdraw the suspension of flights to Mexico to avoid an economic crisis.

Through a statement, the Mexican Government requested "that the measure announced by Trudeau can be considered and eventually withdrawn as soon as possible to prevent a deep economic crisis."

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, pointed out that the loss could be less since these restrictions are similar to those of the United States; therefore, their impact can be mitigated by applying with some Mexican airlines' actions and hotels in the country.

Torruco Marqués announced that on a date yet to be confirmed, all passengers arriving in Canada would have to undergo a PCR test at the disembarkation airport and wait for 72 hours at a designated hotel until the results are obtained.

This stay can cost up to 2,000 Canadian dollars and must be covered by the traveler.

During the past year, the total number of passengers who arrived in our country by air from Canada was one million 20 thousand, which meant a 61.3% reduction compared to what was registered in 2019.

Not to mention that the share of the Canadian market in Mexico's international total went from 10.8% in 2019 to 10.2% percent in 2020.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes