Biometrics: the invasion of personal data and technological advances

It is increasingly common to use biometrics to access our information. Previously this technology was only seen in movies or government agencies. Our fingerprints, face, and voice have become indispensable even for our phones.

"Fortunately, biometrics already works for the benefit of business society and users in general. It makes it easier for people to use a physical feature to verify their identity instead of having to create, remember and use a password in each transaction or access," explains Ricardo Torices, director of biometric products for DICIO company.

This type of technology is also increasingly used by banks, which operate it to identify their users and corroborate their identity. This happens when making purchases, entering an online account, or contracting a service.

The electronics company Thales explains that biometric payments have several advantages. For example, payments can be made faster and effortlessly. Besides, they are more secure due to each person's unique characteristics, which can help reduce fraud and identity theft.

The company claims that this form of payment is becoming the favorite of various customers around the world. Other companies like FICO claim that 78% of digital technology users are willing to share their biometric data with banking institutions and that 52% use fingerprint scanning to connect to applications.

"Customers are getting more and more use to working with biometric data to identify themselves. Expect fingerprint, iris scanning, facial recognition and other methods becoming the norm when making purchases in person and online", explains the director of sales in Mexico of Thales, Yecaneh Aguado. "Banks that offer this option to customers, both on digital devices and on cards, will stand out as innovative and, at the same time, will benefit from reduced costs and increased security."

Translation: Valentina K. Yanes