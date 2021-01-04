Atlantis, the submarine adventure to relish in Cozumel

Although tourism was affected by Covid-19, you will be able to live the experience of traveling in Atlantis thanks to the strict sanitary measures. (Archive)

In every trip we take within Mexico, there is always something to marvel at in our beautiful and beloved country. On this occasion, we share one of the Mexican Caribbean's unique experiences: Atlantis, the submarine adventure to enjoy in Cozumel.

Cozumel is an enchanted island full of ancient culture and tropical landscapes that will captivate even the most seasoned traveler. Still, the secret of its awe-inspiring magic lies beneath its sparkling turquoise waters. You can catch a glimpse of it snorkeling or zooming in if you have a diving degree, but to experience the richness, you need to dive deep!

The Atlantis website reads.

This 20-meter-long, 80-ton submarine will take you to the depths of the sea to live an unforgettable aquatic experience, where you can see up close the marine fauna of the Mexican Caribbean: multicolored fish, turtles, manta rays, coral reefs, seaweed, and, hopefully, sharks. In addition to a sunken ship that has become an artificial reef.

THE ATLANTIS EXPERIENCE

Although tourism was affected by Covid-19, you will be able to live the experience of traveling in Atlantis thanks to the strict sanitary measures adopted to ensure tourists' health. Upon arrival, the staff takes your temperature, verifies that you bring mouth covers —it is mandatory—, they give you antibacterial gel and tell you to go through the foot sanitizer mat.

The Mexican submarine tour begins in the boat "Ana," which will take you to the sea level where the Atlantis is located. On this first voyage, you will receive a talk to give you context with the wonders you are about to appreciate: the ecological relevance, greeting protocols, and security systems.

Upon reaching the submarine, you go down through the hatch. Once inside Atlantis, one of the most memorable adventures of your life will begin; the reflection of the blue sea coming through the windows will make you feel like in a movie.

Victor, the pilot of Atlantis, takes us on a journey to the bottom of the sea. Through the skylights, we observe the fish and marine life at its best, all while we gradually submerge 87 feet (600 meters deep) towards the Chankanaab reef.

The tour is two hours long, but time seems to stop for the magnificence of marine life. To set the mood, they play Yellow Submarine, among other musical pieces that enhance the wonderful experience.

WHERE IS THE ATLANTIS SUBMARINE?

The submarine is found in the Arrecifes de Cozumel National Park, one of the country's 167 national parks. Therefore, they are protected areas, and here you cannot fish, anchor, or extract anything from the habitat.

Thanks to the electric propulsion and the crew's training that is certified internationally, the ecological impact of Atlantis, the only submarine in the Mexican Caribbean, is minimal.

This adventure is one of the best tourism options if you plan to spend a few days in Cozumel. The cost is $1,399 Mexican pesos for adults and $ 649 for children. Check tour schedules and packages on their website, where you can also make your reservation through their website: www. atlantissubmarines. travel

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes