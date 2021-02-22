At least 22 criminal groups dispute Mexico City

These criminal organizations are located throughout the 16 mayoralties that make up the capital. (Cuartoscuro)

Executions in broad daylight, multi-homicides with high-caliber weapons, and rebellions are part of the scenario between gangs seeking control of the city considered one of the largest in Central America and where more than nine million people live.

A recent report prepared by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the capital lists the following criminal groups, among them the different factions of La Unión Tepito (which number eight), La Ronda 88, the criminal group of "El 20", Los Balines, Los Canchola, Los Guerreros, Los Maceros, Los Rodolfos, Cartel de Tláhuac, Juan Balta, and Güero Fresa.

These criminal organizations are located throughout the 16 mayoralties that make up the capital. The document shows that up to four groups fight within boundaries. Such is the case of Coyoacán, a territory disputed by a cell of those from Tepito, Los Guerreros, Los Canchola, and Los Maceros.

Another municipality that has seen its streets stained with blood due to the struggle they maintain is Xochimilco, where the Tláhuac Cartel, Los Rodolfos, Los Maceros, and those commanded by Güero Fresa have a presence.

As part of the investigations, authorities have identified that some groups emerged as splits of La Unión Tepito. The criminal organization was founded in 2009 by its late leader Francisco Javier Hernández "Pancho Cayagua," and that initially was a group of merchants from the Barrio Bravo de Tepito.

Among those who had their origins with Tepito is Juan Baltazar "El Balta" and Lenin Canchola. The latter has become a priority objective for local and federal authorities due to the expansion that has been achieved in their illegal activities, which has extended to Oaxaca, the State of Mexico, and Guerrero.

The growth of these criminal groups is due to the weakening suffered by La Unión Tepito, which for years controlled the distribution of drugs, extortion of merchants and kidnappings, activities with which it achieved a vast fortune, popularity and recruited thousands of persons.

With the "blows" from authorities to La U, their rivals have taken this opportunity to seize the territories and illegal activities controlled by the Barrio Bravo.

To pull together this "titanic" task in a short time, some local gangs have forged alliances with the big cartels. La Unión Tepito did in the beginning with the Beltrán Leyva, who also supported La Mano con Ojos, another Criminal gang that operated at the beginning of 2010 in the south of the capital and little by little disintegrated.

The Tláhuac Cartel, Los Maceros, the criminal group "El 20" and Los Balines are the ones who used this strategy and agreed to ties with the CJNG, headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes "El Mencho".

Those in Jalisco have also benefited from these alliances, authorities believe that they are the only ones who "win" with the pacts. Through the local gangs, the cartel of the four acronyms has established unprecedented capital events in the last two years, such as the double homicide they organized in Artz Square, where a couple of Israelis were shot to death in a restaurant.

To achieve their goal, the CJNG hired people from the Tláhuac Cartel and low-profile criminals to whom they promised riches and luxuries, but after they committed the crime. One of these was Mauricio "N," "El Mawicho," who was a simple thief from the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, where he met the people of "El Mencho" who recruited him for the "mission."

Another blow from Jalisco was the attempted murder orchestrated against the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) Omar García Harfuch, last June. He was ambushed by a convoy that opened fire with high-caliber weapons; it left three people dead and the Chief of Police with three bullet wounds.

Intelligence agents of the SSC, consulted by La Silla Rota, assured that the strategy carried out to have a presence in the capital and gain control of the chilango territory used by the Jalisco Cartel is through alliances with local criminal groups. They supply drugs, weapons, and money to confront the other gangs for their "benefactors."

So they fight a "war" without being physically present since they only wait until those who fought are almost completely disjointed to become their hitmen and take control of the community.

Recently, the capital's police officers detained a CJNG recruiter, designated as the right-hand man of the Maceros, and "Don Agus," another leader of narcomenuditas.

However, those from El Mencho are not the only ones who have taken advantage of the local groups' disintegration as it was with the Anti-Union Force and the Sinaloa Cartel, from whom large shipments of drugs have recently been confiscated in the city.

For years, those from Sinaloa had sought to settle in the city and disintegrate La Unión Tepito, since when they formed links with the Beltrán Leyva, they became rivals of those commanded by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who with that connection were displaced from the capital.

With La U behind bars' prominent leaders, such as "El Betito" and "El Lunares," the Sinaloans seek to retake their territory.

On the list of fight for the control of Mexico City towns, 20 criminal cells have been added: Los Richis; Tanzanios; El Duke; Los Canos; El Miraviones; El Avispa; El Zambrano; Los Cenobios; El Valente; Los Rudos; Los Chilas; Los Memos; Los Chocos; El Virus, among others.

