"Ashes to go", the measure contemplated by churches for covid-19

TLALNEPANTLA.- On February 17, the 206 parishes in Atizapán, Jilotzingo, Huixquilucan, Naucalpan, Nicolás Romero, and Tlalnepantla will keep their doors open to receive parishioners who are interested in receiving the communion of the so-called "Ash Wednesday". However, on this occasion, the Catholic ritual will be carried out without touching the faithful or with portions of "ashes to go" in the case of sick people.

The Archbishop of Tlalnepantla, José Antonio Fernández Hurtado, published the health guidelines related to Ash Wednesday. He establishes that the Valley of Mexico's temples may remain open "with prudence" when each ecclesiastical authority determines convenient. However, the 20 percent capacity cannot be exceeded because the entity continues with the red traffic light, and the health guidelines must be respected.

"Given that social networks have been a great accompaniment and closeness tool amid the pandemic, they are used not only for the transmission of Eucharistic celebrations. But to catechize the faithful, through recorded messages and videos that contain a due instruction and exhortations regarding the celebration of this day ", recommended the clergyman.



As part of the sanitary protocols to be carried out by the priests, José Antonio Fernández Hurtado asked that the Ash be distributed without touching the faithful, only to be dropped on the head without saying a word. All Attendees must wear face masks, without exception.

"Some churchgoers may request ashes for a sick person or for people who, due to various situations, cannot go to the parishes, small portions of properly packaged ash should be prepared to facilitate their transfer and delivery," he said.

Likewise, it is established that the Ash may be given in the atriums so that it is done in open spaces. However, it is requested that the access and exit routes be drawn to avoid crowds. In those parishes that do not have places in the open air, the faithful will be asked to leave once they receive communion, so they will not stay longer than what is needed for this act.

"Let us continue to encourage our communities to live the season of Lent now approaching, as a special opportunity to foster closer ties with God and with the brothers, through the practices of piety suggested by the Church and that are typical of this time," concluded the holder of the Archdiocese of Tlalnepantla.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes