AMLO promises 6 million vaccines against Covid in February

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that in February, Mexico would have 6 million vaccines against covid-19. By March, it will receive double so that most seniors will be protected by the end of that month.

In his first video appearance, after having tested positive for covid-19, President López Obrador said he was optimistic in every way and that the country will overcome this difficult situation due to the pandemic.

He stressed that on the issue of vaccines against covid-19, our country is progressing and that in the next two months, enough doses will be received to continue with the vaccination plan.

"By February, we will have around 6 million doses of vaccines and, in March, have twice as many, with 12 million doses. I do not rule out that by the end of March, we will already vaccinate, even with the first dose to all older adults in our country, "he emphasized.

About the Sputnik V vaccine, he said that the first doses would be received at the end of next week, after the fraternal dialogue he had with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In February, the president pointed out that Mexico will acquire 870,000 extra doses of the covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca from India, supplementary to those already insured with the contract Slim Foundation collaborated.

He explained that he also spoke with Pfizer's CEO, who promised to advance the delivery of the vaccines that had been delayed, which will probably arrive as of February 10, and that 1,500,000 doses will be received to start.

López Obrador said that through the Covax mechanism of the United Nations, Mexico would have 1,800 doses of vaccines in the month that is about to begin.

He recalled that there is also an agreement with CanSino Biologics, which will also be available in February, although he did not say the amount.

The president explained that priority is given to older adults in this first stage because it is scientifically proven that vaccinating them reduces mortality from covid-19 by 80%.

He asked the general population for patience and stressed: "We are looking to have enough doses so that as soon as possible we can vaccinate all Mexicans."

Until the end of last year, Mexico had bought 198 million 300 thousand doses of vaccines against covid-19, which were enough to immunize 116 million 650 thousand Mexicans 34 million 400 thousand doses from Pfizer-BioNTech; 77 million 400 thousand to AstraZeneca, 35 million to CanSino Biologics and 51.5 million through the Covax mechanism.

This year 24 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be purchased, which is enough to protect 12 million people adding the 870,000 extra doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said will arrive in February.

With these new purchases, Mexico would have a total of 223 million 170 thousand vaccines, with which 129 million 085 thousand Mexicans could be immunized, all are of a two-dose scheme, except CanSino.

So far, only 766 thousand 350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been received, and 662 thousand 217 have been applied to health personnel.

