Amid confinement, Mexicans transform eating habits

Cooking at home, eating more ultra-processed products, or trying a diet that strengthens the immune system are just some of the changes. According to Studies consulted by Data Laboratory against Obesity (LabDO), these are some of the habits that consumers have changed during confinement.

While other consumers suffer aggravation with their eating disorders.

In Mexico, 42% of consumers have improved their diet, and 46% reported no changes. In comparison, the remaining 12% indicated that it worsened, according to data from a survey conducted by the Center for Research in Nutrition and Health of the National Institute of Health Public (CINyS-INSP) together with the World Food Program (WFP).

While 39% said they had decreased their junk food consumption, 23% increased it, and 38% continued to have the same habit.

There has also been a reduction in physical activity in 53% of the people interviewed; in 24%, it accentuated it, and 22% had no change. Regarding the perception of their weight, 24% said they felt that it decreased, while 36% perceived an increase and 38% kept it the same.

A study conducted in the United States revealed that 85% of its population changed their diet, some positive and negative. In contrast to 2019, the number of people who avoided sugars in their diet decreased from 80 to 74%.

Globally, the pandemic has modified social dynamics and, with it, millions of people's eating habits. Confinement is one of the main factors that altered how the population buys and consumes food.

Among the reasons they do this is avoiding extra calories and considering it unhealthy. However, the results also showed that 32% ate more snacks between meals, derived from greater accessibility due to being at home.

The survey also recorded increases in intermittent fasting, healthy eating, high-fat diet, and low-carbohydrate diets. While the primary motivators for the new diets were losing weight, feeling better, having more energy, improving physical appearance, protecting long-term health, preventing future health problems, and avoiding weight gain.

CONTRAST DATA

In contrast, a Nielsen report found that also in the United States, Campbell's increased sales of its canned soup by 93% between March and May last year.

While the corporate General Mills, which includes several breakfast kinds of cereal brands, reported an increase in its sales, as did Kellogg's in its sales of frozen waffles, pancakes, and French toast among North Americans.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO) recommends a diet rich in whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats such as olive, sesame, peanut, or other oils rich in acid-saturated fats to strengthen the immune system and help reduce inflammation.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes