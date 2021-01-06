Almost 2,000 employees are diagnosed with anxiety and depression

The report states that during the "quarantine" phase due to the Covid pandemic, the university community also registered conditions such as mixed, cortical, and subcortical vascular dementia and unspecified vascular dementia. (Pixabay)

XALAPA, VER.- During 2020, the Veracruzana University community registered almost 2,000 cases of mixed anxiety and depression disorder, according to information from the Comprehensive Health Care System in January-June 2020 semester.

The report states that during the "quarantine" phase due to the Covid pandemic, since March 23, 2020, the university community also registered conditions such as mixed, cortical, and subcortical vascular dementia and unspecified vascular dementia.

The statistics indicate a mix of anxiety and depression disorder. The Comprehensive Care System diagnosed 200 people in middle and higher management, 571 in trusted personnel, and 1,033 academics.

This statistic matches the suspension of face-to-face activities at the Veracruzana University and the transition to remote classes at the House of Studies.

The second place of most frequent afflictions, the mixed vascular, cortical, and subcortical dementia, stands out, detected in 41 academics, six managers, and 11 trusted workers, 58 patients in total.

There are also cases of unspecified vascular dementia; six managers, two trusted workers, and 18 academics have suffered it.

There is a case of paranoid schizophrenia and a patient (academic) with bipolar affective disorder, a manic episode present with psychotic symptoms, in addition to 11 academics with bipolar affective disorder, a severe depressive episode present without psychotic symptoms, and four with the same diagnosis, but with psychotic episodes.

There are five academics with bipolar affective disorder, currently in remission, and seven community cases of unspecified bipolar affective disorder.

