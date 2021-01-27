Almost 1 million Mexicans died in 2020, 40% more than expected

The Ministry of Health expected 680,031 deaths to occur in 2020, based on data from 2015 to 2018; however, there was excess mortality of 274 thousand 486, 40.4% more than expected. (Cuartoscuro)

In 2020, 954 thousand 517 Mexicans died from all causes, but only 15 municipalities concentrated 30% of the deaths, as shown by the data on Excess Mortality from the Ministry of Health.

La Silla Rota reviewed the open database on excess mortality and found that 280 thousand 903 deaths registered last year occurred in 15 municipalities, which is 0.6% of the 2 thousand 466 that exist throughout the country.

According to official information, with a cutoff to December, the 15 municipalities in which the most deaths occurred are located in 10 states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Chihuahua, Baja California, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Yucatán, and Tabasco.

It should be remembered that these 954 thousand 517 deaths were from all causes, so the excess mortality attributable to covid-19, because it was confirmed with a diagnostic test, is 108 thousand 873 deaths. However, it may be higher considering those that are suspicious.

CUAUHTÉMOC MAYOR, WHERE THE MOST DEATHS OCCURRED IN 2020

Five of the 15 municipalities where one in three deaths occurred, from all causes, in 2020 are from Mexico City, the area of the country that was most affected during the past year by the onslaught of the covid- 19.

The national-level list is headed by the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, where 44 thousand 594 deaths were reported during the past year, with this figure being the municipality with the most deaths in 2020.

The third place on the list is the Benito Juárez mayor's office, where 24,390 people died from various causes; the fourth is Álvaro Obregón, with 22 thousand 986 accumulated deaths during the past year and the seventh-place is Gustavo A. Madero, with 16 thousand 144 deaths.

MONTERREY, THE SECOND MUNICIPALITY WITH THE MOST DEATHS IN 2020

In the state of Nuevo León, the municipality of Monterrey is the second in which there were more deaths during the past year, with a total of 33 thousand 309 deaths, according to data on excess mortality.

The third and fourth places are occupied by the Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón mayors, previously mentioned, while the fifth municipality in Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco, with 22,376 deaths.

The municipality of Puebla, in the entity of the same name, is the sixth with the most deaths in 2020, since 21 thousand 580 were reported; It is followed by the Gustavo A. Madero mayor's office, mentioned above, and the eighth municipality with the most deaths in Juárez, in Chihuahua, with 15,097.

It is followed by Tijuana, in Baja California, where 15 thousand deaths were registered; León, in Guanajuato, with 13,080 deaths; and Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, where 12,775 people died last year.

Baja California reappears in 12th place on the list, with Mexicali, since 10,236 people died in this municipality in 2020. Then there is Mérida, in Yucatán, since there were 10,127 deaths.

The last two municipalities on the 15 that concentrated a third of the deaths that occurred in 2020 are Toluca, in the State of Mexico, with 9,951 deaths, and Centro, in Tabasco, with 9,288.

On the contrary, there were 81 municipalities in which no deaths occurred during the past year. According to official data from the Ministry of Health, most of them are located in Oaxaca. Still, there are several in San Luis Potosí, Coahuila, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Sonora, Yucatán, and Puebla.

