Alcohol and cigarettes consumption increased in women confinement

During last year's confinement, women in Mexico consumed more alcohol and cigarettes than men. The first legal drug reached 39.7 percent in women by 28.1 percent of men and 31.2 percent of tobacco consumption by 20.6 percent from men.

In the case of the State of Mexico, this phenomenon occurred in densely populated municipalities such as Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl, Ixtapaluca, Chalco, Tlalnepantla, Naucalpan, and Toluca, said Javier Fernández Clamont, director of the Mexican Institute against Addictions (IMCA).

The paper "Hemispheric Study of Patterns of Consumption of Psychoactive Substances during the covid-19 Pandemic" was carried out by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the National Commission against Addictions, in 17 thousand young people, of them, a thousand were Mexicans.

This study also learned that frequent users of the most commercial drugs, such as marijuana and cocaine, migrated to drugs sold without a prescription in pharmacies, shopping centers, or convenience stores.

Marijuana remained at 20 percent in men and 11 percent in women regarding the consumption of illegal drugs last year. "Users who are regular substances consumers migrated to non-prescription drugs, some drugs that cause addiction, obviously pharmacies were always open and 59.9 percent of the people surveyed stated that they had stopped using illegal drugs in the last 12 months through confinement, so what was within reaches, such as convenience stores, department stores or pharmacies, "said the director of the IMCA.

Studies also reveal that women and men in Mexico have always gone hand in hand in drug use, whether legal or illegal. There is a perception that women register a lower percentage of consumption than men; however, an analysis carried out by the International Narcotics Board notes otherwise.

"For different reasons, women go to consultation less. Because of stigmatization, partners' oppression, or family members. I think this issue has always been there but it was not registered as much because they attend less, due to discrimination or abuse, "added Fernández Clamont.

The fact that last year women of productive age have increased their consumption of alcohol and tobacco is large because they were subject to more stress than men since they had to work and do house chores. They were more sensitive in their emotional state. In contrast, men had the opportunity to be employed outside the home.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes