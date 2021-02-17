A year into the pandemic, Mexico reaches two million infections

In Mexico City, it has 65% of available beds and 60% of beds with ventilators. (Cuartoscuro)

According to the Ministry of Health, Mexico confirmed 2,004,575 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday in almost a year of pandemic. Meanwhile, deaths increased to 175,986.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase. On Tuesday, 175, 986 deaths were reported, and 2,199,226 were estimated by the Ministry of Health.

The confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours were 1,329. Meanwhile, the estimated active cases total 55,901, which are the people who are currently sick.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology, stressed that no state in the country is above the recommended 70% occupancy rate, neither for available beds nor for beds with ventilators.

In Mexico City, it has 65% of available beds and 60% of beds with ventilators, the State of Mexico has 65% and 53%, respectively, according to the Ministry of Health.

101, 598 DOSES HAVE BEEN APPLIED

On the second day of vaccination, 101 598 doses of AstraZeneca were applied. A total of 189,070 seniors have been immunized; 1.3% of the population received the first of the two doses needed.

The Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that Tuesday 101, 598 vaccines were distributed to older adults and updated Monday's figure to 87, 472.

In two days, 189,070 doses were applied, which means 1.3% of the 14,460 thousand 754 Mexicans who are 60 years old or older, the sector that is immunized in the second stage of the national vaccination plan. Although it is a scheme that requires two doses to generate the necessary immunity, so all of them still lack the second.

López-Gatell said 22% of the 860,450 doses of AstraZeneca received early Sunday morning from the Serum Institute of India have been used so far. He pointed out that if the process continues, they would be finished in 10 days.

Vaccination for older adults is carried out in only 30 states since Tamaulipas, and Nuevo León are paused due to weather conditions. The process is carried out in 253 municipalities, where 657 vaccination sites have been installed.

So far, 6,720 adverse effects have been reported allegedly associated with vaccination, the first caused by AstraZeneca, a mild reaction, and 6,719 by Pfizer-BioNTech 33 have been severe, and two are still hospitalized.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes