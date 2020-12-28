A romantic light fades away: Manzanero dies, victim of covid

The world of music is mourning. The death of the Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero was reported at the age of 86.

A few days ago, different media outlets reported that the interpreter of "Somos Novios" tested positive for covid-19, for which he had to be hospitalized since December 17.

Family versions assured that Armando Manzanero's health improved after being intubated, but a few hours the unfortunate news was released.

At the beginning of December, Armando Manzanero inaugurated the Museo Casa Manzanero in Mérida, his birthplace, dedicated to the life and the successful career he had over more than 60 years.

This 2020 Armando Manzanero also received a tribute in the last installment of the Latin Grammy. The Spanish Pablo Alborán, Joy Huerta from Jesse & Joy, Luis Fonsi, and Jesús Navarro performed some of his hits.

Throughout his career, the Mérida native wrote more than 400 songs, most of them performed by singers such as Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernández, Chavela Vargas, Angélica María, among others.

WHO WAS ARMANDO MANZANERO?

Armando Manzanero was born on December 7, 1934. He was involved with music from a very young age since his father was a musician and was one of the founders of the Yucalpetén orchestra. He began music studies in school at the age of eight of Fine Arts in Mérida.

Never in the world was the first melody he composed in 1950, and a year later, he began working as a pianist. By 1957, Armando Manzanero took the musical director of the Mexican branch of the record company CBS Internacional.

In the 60s, he began to obtain success with his compositions after winning fifth place at the Festival de la Canción in Mexico in 1962, and in 1965 he took first place at the Festival de la Canción in Miami with "When I'm with you."

In 1966 the singer Carlos Lico interpreted "No," a song written by Manzanero and reached the first places on the radio. A year later, the Yucatecan recorded his first album, My First Recording, followed by others such as A mi Amor, con mi Amor, Manzanero al Grande, and many more.

Some of his most famous songs are "Adoro", "Somos Novios," "Esta tarde vi llover", "No", "Nada personal", "Contigo Aprendí" and "No se tu".

(Azucena Uribe)

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes