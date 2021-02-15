870 thousand vaccines arrive; application to older adults begins

The Ministry of Health reported that early this Saturday, the seventh shipment of vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in Mexico and began the seniors' vaccination campaign.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that there were 870 thousand doses of AstraZeneca's pharmaceutical company from Mumbai, India.

This first delivery of AstraZeneca that arrived at the International Airport of Mexico City "Benito Juárez", at 3:17 am, represents 42 percent of just over 2 million doses that the Secretary of Health through Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México, SA de C.V., (Birmex) with the Serum Institute of India.

During the ceremony to receive the vaccines, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, highlighted that Mexico was the first country in Latin America to receive vaccines against Covid-19 this shipment, there are already two sources of supply of biological.

He stressed that this shipment is the largest received so far, allowing expansion and accelerating the immunization strategy globally despite the shortage of vaccine production. Also at the reception

the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, highlighted the SRE work to place international collaboration and Mexican diplomacy in favor of the best causes.

Later, in the morning conference on Sunday from the state of Oaxaca, President López Obrador pointed out that, with these vaccines, the application to seniors will begin, highlighting that they will be the ones who will have priority in this vaccination process.

The president informed that the vaccines will be distributed in all the country's states so that the elderly in the poorest municipalities are mainly vaccinated.

"The decision was made to start in the most remote, poorest municipalities in the country; we are starting in 330 of the country," he said.

He pointed out that, in the next installments, other municipalities will be included so that by mid-April the more than 15 million adults over 60 in the country are vaccinated.

He also reported that supply from Pfizer will resume next Tuesday, which was suspended for three weeks due to its plant's expansion.

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, recalled that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that vaccines are distributed equitably throughout the country to mitigate the pandemic's economic impact on the entire population. He said that this will be when senior citizens in Mexico City, where he currently resides (the National Palace), will be vaccinated.

However, he explained that he will wait for the instructions of the doctors who treat him because just a few weeks ago, he tested positive for the virus and needs indications of when he should be vaccinated.

He also reiterated that the vaccine will reach all people in the country because, he said, health is a universal right, for which he asked to be patient.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes