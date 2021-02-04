7.5 million residents of the capital over 15 with educational lag

27.6% have higher secondary education studies and 34.6% have university studies. (Cuartoscuro)

More than seven million people 15 years of age or older in Mexico City have lagged in their studies. In contrast, 150,000 do not have schooling, said Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, secretary of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation (Sectei).

At a press conference, Ruiz Gutiérrez referred to the 2020 Population and Housing Census carried out by Inegi, which indicates that only 35% of the capital's residents, 2.7 million people, have only primary education.

While 27.6% have higher secondary education studies and 34.6% have university studies.

Likewise, 3 out of 10 children between the ages of 3 and 5 do not attend school. Simultaneously, 44.7% of young people from 15 to 24 years of age to study do not study.

The official explained that the capital government seeks to solve this lag through Pilares.

Se explained that Pilares seeks to link young people to higher education. This is the case of the Public Accounting career, taught by the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) to 310 students with an online modality due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Samuel Salinas, General Coordinator of Educational Inclusion and Innovation, assured that in 2020 there were 100,000 users of Pilares in online mode and 842,000 attentions.

Jesús Esteva Medina, Secretary of Works, assured that there is overall progress of 66% in the construction of 300 Pillars.

CODE SCHOOL FOR WOMEN

The head of Sectei assured that the School Code for Women had been developed, where workshops prepared in collaboration with the UNAM will be given to women from 17 years with completed or truncated high school.

It consists of five modules: web system development, mobile application development, programming, database administration, and technical support.

At the end of each module, the Rosario Castellanos Institute will award a Diploma with Certification for Competencies.

