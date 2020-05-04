Why do beautiful and intelligent women have no hits?

Have you ever been told is that it is challenging for you to find a partner because you are knowledgeable that the more you study, the more difficult it will be for you to find someone? According to a scientific study, men are not attracted to smart women unless they are "pretty". But this is nothing new, the first attraction, it is physical or chemical, and then the emotional connection arises.

Should we believe these stereotypical claims? The study notes that men disconnect actively by intelligence and are more attracted to the looks. The Warsaw School of Economics did the following: Scientists studied 4,000 rendezvous where 560 people, all from Columbia University in New York, had four minutes to learn about their "date," they were asked to rate based on intelligence and attractiveness. Based on the results, the researchers found that women were attracted to men who were good-looking or intelligent. Men put more emphasis on appearance. The study leaves the gender perspective aside and evaluating in four minutes that a man is more attracted to a good looking woman or vice versa is impossible.

In an interview with Ricardo Ayllon González, psychotherapist, and coordinator of the Gendes Methodology Program. An association that studies masculinities from a gender perspective expressed to La Cadera de Eva:

"It continues to fall into stereotypes. In a traditional "man and woman" relationship, men will generally seek to have higher power than women. Even having a higher level of education in the professional circle."

From a heteronomous and patriarchal gaze, that is to say conventional; man will seek to dominate.

In Gendes they have identified that certain types of violence exerted against women with a high level of education. The man seeks to compete, dominate, and subdue the person.

Ayllon González asks us not to believe in this type of normative phrases. "Any generalization is a lie. There are many women with important preparation who are looking for stable relationships. In the office, I have met many women who point out that they are looking for more than a sexual relationship, they want a stable partner, and for this, we must remove these stereotypical roles".

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes