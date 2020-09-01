The five types of mansplainers or male explainers

Has a man ever explained to you in a condescending tone something that you know well? Indeed it has happened to you, and that is mansplaining: a form of micro-sexism. You may have a Ph.D. or a B.A, but there will always be a man who thinks he knows more than you, just because he is a man. Not only that, but he also explains things to you in a condescending tone, even though you know exactly what you're talking about.

Mansplainers or macho-explainers are everywhere, from the teacher who always criticizes something of your participation, only to not admit that you say something intelligent to your dad who never lets you win an argument on some political or social issue. It makes us feel like we don't know, and they must explain everything to us. It gives them a specific power and puts us in uncomfortable or annoying situations.

Mansplaining is the name that this common practice among men has received. Knowing that someone is mansplaining us regularly is a first step in starting to get away from them. Therefore, according to the book Men to avoid in art and life by Nicole Tersigni, we tell you what the types of men who like the paternalistic masculine explanation.

The mansplainer

The mansplainer is the paradigmatic example. In all areas of your life, you can find them, but it is more common to find them at school or work. They will try to explain something you already know, and how could you not know? That's why you have the job you have, or you study what you study. The worst thing is that they always resort to condescension to tell you something that you have not asked them to explain.

The worried troll

The concerned troll is the man who "wants to protect you" by "recommending" you not to say certain things in certain places or contexts. It is common for them to "agree with you," although at first, it seems that they would not have been. The most annoying thing is that they try to tell you "how to take care of yourself" from your own words.

The sex expert

The sex expert is a "sex guru." He knows well what your body needs, lives, or experiences. He knows more about periods than you do, and no matter how hard you try to convince him otherwise, he will always try to give you more information you probably didn't ask for about your body. He may not know where the clitoris is, but he "knows" well how to stimulate it.

The "comedian"

This guy thinks his jokes are sophisticated and complicated for women to understand. It is not enough for him to explain his jokes if you don't laugh, but he can explain the jokes you tell him. He is the typical man outraged because women (or anyone else) do not laugh at his racist, class, homophobic or sexist jokes. If you like to laugh, avoid them!

The patronizer

Last but not least is the patronizer. You can find this one, even if it hurts, disguised as your partner. "If you're going to get like this, I'd better go" is the phrase that can help you identify them. They are so mean that they enjoy using your emotions against you. In reality, it is not that they try to explain things to you, but they avoid their responsibility by blaming you for what you feel. They may explain how your emotions make you say what you say, but they will never think that they are to blame for making you feel angry or sad.