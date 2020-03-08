The additional costs for being a woman in Mexico

Mexican women face more significant obstacles in the workplace; only 37 percent of entry positions in a corporation is designated to women. The rest to men, notes the study "One Aspiration, two realities" by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

"Although they graduate from universities in almost equal proportions," writes Edna Jaime, director of México Evalúa. The study shows how, when leaving universities, the gender gap widens; in each ranking, women are adrift. At management positions, vice-presidencies, and executive committees, the proportion that women represent is 10 and 15 percent. The worst part is that 25 percent of the men and 41 of the women interviewed for the study believe that women are underrepresented at the highest levels of organizations.

The organizational culture reveals the studies based on a belief system Where women are considered not to belong in a business environment, and even if they earn it, that could generate a conflict with their partners. In terms of income, women make 8 percent less than men. In high-ranking positions, the distance extends to 22 points. The study also shows that companies invest little in gender programs.

Although the balance favors, a little more to foreign companies where women represented 30 percent.

In addition to being an imperative for social justice, closing the gender gap at work offers an opportunity to increase total global GDP by $ 12 billion and to add $ 0.8 billion, or an additional 70 percent, to Mexico's GDP. More considerable gender divergence has a quantitative impact on corporate performance. It has been demonstrated that companies with more women in management positions and roles the executive committee have better financial and organizational health performance, more and better communication and staff development, less turnover, and better management of expectations and incentives.

