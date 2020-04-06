Safe sex in times of covid-19: masturbation and sexting

ittle has been talked about sexuality in this period of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the face of covid-19, if not lived safely, it could become a health problem.

If you don't have a stable partner, your relationships on Tinder should remain for the moment, in the virtual sphere.

If you have a partner, it's recommended to be "exclusive," both for safety and to reduce stress, especially if living together during a quarantine.

According to Dr. Amir Marashi, a gynecologist-obstetrician who serves in Brooklyn, also known as the Vagina Whisperer, pointed out that sex is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and other problems.

It has not been verified if the virus passes through semen or vaginal fluid, but it is transmitted through the stool, so be careful.

The New York Department of Health and Hygiene explicitly stated that "rimming" (mouth in the anus) could spread COVID-19. The virus in the stool can enter the mouth.

Can kisses transmit the virus?

Saliva can transmit the virus. Dr. Marashi suggested avoiding kissing anyone who is not part of our close circle of contacts.

What can we do if we don't have a partner?

Masturbation

The New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released a statement on safe sex during the pandemic and established that masturbation is the best way to stop the spread.

Perhaps it is the best time for people with a vulva to touch each other in different ways.

María del Mar from Vice portal gives us some advice like delaying orgasms, stopping before finishing, and innovating in our technique is ideal.

She also suggests exploring with other parts of the body, such as anal masturbation. Remember to maintain hygiene and to wash your hands before and after.

Sometimes when we masturbate, the mind brings us images from the past. It will be your decision whether to fantasize about the person who projected your neurons to you or nailed yourself thinking about him or her.

Sexting

Sexting an exciting technique to verbalize desire.

It gives us the opportunity to express our eroticism with words.

To communicate erotically with the other, there must be consent to write in "that tone."

Through language, you can explore another form of eroticism, let your imagination run wild. Can you imagine, getting excited with just words? Perhaps you can practice with authentic narrations of the sexual act or try more poetic writing. "If I were there with you, I would like to suck you ... touch you ... lick you ...".

"Give you kisses on the neck" and "suck your tits," Del Mar proposes. The quarantine allows us to put creativity into our sexuality. If you want to send a nude, be very careful. Before doing so, make sure that the person to whom you will send the photograph is trustworthy. It is suggested that the photos do not show your face or send them through applications that allow instant viewing and deletes them immediately.

How about a video call?

This, too, must be consensual. During the call, the suggestion is to have a comfortable posture where you feel good with your body and enjoy erotic communication while you touch yourself.

Selfie session?

During this time, we tend to neglect our appearance a bit because we are at home. If you intend to get ready for a selfie session? Quarantine limits our physical contact, but it gives us an opportunity to explore other ways of living our sexuality.

(Diana Juárez)