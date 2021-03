¿Por qué se dice que Pepe Le Pew incita al acoso?

RW blogs are mad bc I said Pepe Le Pew added to rape culture. Let´s see.

1. He grabs/kisses a girl/stranger, repeatedly, w/o consent and against her will.

2. She struggles mightily to get away from him, but he won´t release her

3. He locks a door to prevent her from escaping. pic.twitter.com/CbLCldLwvR