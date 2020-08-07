Pope Francis appoints women in the Vatican for financial supervision (Photo: Internet)

Pope Francis Jorge Mario Bergoglio appointed six women to his council to oversee the Vatican's finances.

The Council for the Economy, previously composed only of men, has 15 seats. One cardinal is the coordinator, and the other 14 posts are divided halfway between members of the clergy and laity.

After Thursday's appointments, six of the seven lay party members will be women: two British, two German and two Spanish, while the only male member is Italian.

Leslie Jane Ferrar, one of the seven members, was treasurer of British Prince Charles, between 2015 and 2017, she now holds various administrative positions. Another, Ruth May Kely was Secretary of State for Education and Transportation and Minister for Women and Equality in the Labor government from 2004-2008.

The rest have a history of business, banking, and an academic career.

More women occupy positions in the Vatican

Pope Francis' appointments follow the promise, made years ago, to balance gender within the Vatican. On the subject, some women's groups have said that these changes have been slow.

In addition to these appointments, Pope Francis has placed women in other positions of command: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy director of the Vatican Press Office, and four others as advisers to the Synod of Bishops, which prepares excellent meetings.

